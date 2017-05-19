CORRECTION

“At schools food waste is the single-most produced material and it’s 100 percent recyclable by composting,” Green Schools Project member George Knutson said, adding that currently, most schools send their food waste to the landfills. The Green Schools Project has been helping educate the local schools and teach them how to transition into becoming more environmentally friendly.

WLSSD in Duluth has a special facility for composting organic waste to keep it from filling landfills.