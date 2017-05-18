Flag folding ceremony, program at museum Saturday

The Cloquet Combined Honor Guard will begin the program, demonstrating how to fold the U.S. flag and explaining what each of the 13 folds represents. This ceremony shows the respect for the flag that can be seen in the museum's current exhibit "A Call to Arms: Carlton County in World War I." After the ceremony, the flags shown in the exhibit will be identified and brief biographies of the men whose WWI uniforms are on exhibit will be given. Learning more about our flag will prepare everyone for Flag Day coming up in June.

After the program, refreshments will be available and visitors will have a chance to view the entire World War I exhibit. The museum is handicapped accessible. For more information contact the Carlton County Historical Society at 218-879-1938.