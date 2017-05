The Cloquet Community Garden has plots available. Anyone interested in purchasing a plot is encouraged to call 218-879-8404 or fill out an online application at www.unitedwaycarltoncounty.org. Plots are $20 for the season; $10 will be refunded after a successful fall clean-up. The garden is located at 1000 Washington Ave., Cloquet, next to Zion Lutheran Church. Parking and water for gardening are available at the location.