Thank Cloquet Middle School for 100 years of service

Age-to-Age coordinator Molly Johnson said the idea for the ceremony came from just knowing that the building very historic and it’s been open for 100 years.

“This is its last year as a school building,” Johnson said. “There are generations of community members who remember going to school here.

“We wanted to honor the building by having a ceremony here and also to give a little closure for alumni and current students. We didn’t want it to just sort of fade away without any fanfare.”

Got a Middle School story or memory? Community members and alumni are invited to stay after for refreshments and story sharing. Tours are available on request.

For questions, call Community Education at 218-879-1261.