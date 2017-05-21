Poppy Day is Friday

The Cloquet American Legion Post 262 will hold its annual Poppy Day Thursday, May 25. The American Legion Auxiliary has adopted the poppy as its commemorative symbol. Each year, disabled veterans assemble and distribute memorial poppies, creating a tangible tribute to honor the nation's fallen heroes and benefit living veterans and their families. Poppies will be distributed at L&M Supply, Wal-Mart, Super One Foods, the Cloquet American Legion Post and other area businesses. All donations go to Cloquet veterans and their families.