Road repairs underway in Cloquet

Various West End and downtown Cloquet streets are currently torn up as part of a mill and overlay project by the city. According to City Engineer Caleb Peterson, sidewalk work must be completed before repaving work can commence. In some cases, workers will repair poor concrete conditions, and make other sidewalks ADA compliant (handicapped accessible). Weather permitting, city staff expect the repaving to be complete by mid-June. The contractor will post no-parking signs ahead of any work that will require it.