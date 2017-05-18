Celebrate the Special Olympics Saturday in Cloquet

A 5K race starts at 7 a.m. but most of the track and field competition events will begin around 10 a.m., according to Kyle Maunu, Pinewood Inc. coach and co-organizer of the Area 3 event, which includes teams from around the Arrowhead region and as far away as Grand Rapids.

Maunu said he expects between 200 and 300 participants, noting that Pinewood Inc. — one of two hometown teams along with Cloquet Senior High — will field about 28 athletes.

"There are so many different people involved to make this a success," said Maunu. "Track and field athletes from the senior high help out, plus lots of volunteers from the Golden K Kiwanis and other area organizations. It's just great."

Awards go on throughout the day and there are concessions available for purchase.