CLARIFICATION

Both the Cloquet-based eLogger, Inc. and Wrenshall-based Locally Laid Egg Company were nominees for the annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards, in the categories of Established Entrepreneur and Emerging Entrepreneur, respectively. Two award winners with Carlton County ties, including Yker Acres of Carlton (for Environmentally Engaged Entrepreneur) and L&M Fleet Supply Co. (for Generations of Success Award), were highlighted in last week’s Pine Journal but other local nominees were not included in the brief.