CLARIFICATION
Both the Cloquet-based eLogger, Inc. and Wrenshall-based Locally Laid Egg Company were nominees for the annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards, in the categories of Established Entrepreneur and Emerging Entrepreneur, respectively. Two award winners with Carlton County ties, including Yker Acres of Carlton (for Environmentally Engaged Entrepreneur) and L&M Fleet Supply Co. (for Generations of Success Award), were highlighted in last week’s Pine Journal but other local nominees were not included in the brief.
Since 1993, the Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards have recognized business owners who have dared to dream, taken risks and invested in the region.