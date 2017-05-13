CORRECTIONS

Ruby’s Pantry will be distributing at the Cromwell Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month as written in the May 5 “In the News” column, but the correct sponsor church is Bethany Lutheran Church of Cromwell. Site coordinators are Barb Dahl (218-644-3691) and Cheryl Meld (218-341-9007).
The May 5 story “A new business rises out of Ed’s Bakery...finally” on page A3 should have said Dr. Reino Puumala had his practice upstairs in 1937. We regret the error.
In the May 5 story “Council meeting draws union support,” a quote from Barb Wyman was partially incorrect. The entire quote follows: “Some of us have the option to take it to every single step up to and including a strike, the police department cannot do that. They don’t have that option.”