Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    CORRECTIONS

    Posted Today at 8:56 a.m.
    • Ruby’s Pantry will be distributing at the Cromwell Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month as written in the May 5 “In the News” column, but the correct sponsor church is Bethany Lutheran Church of Cromwell. Site coordinators are Barb Dahl (218-644-3691) and Cheryl Meld (218-341-9007).
  • The May 5 story “A new business rises out of Ed’s Bakery...finally” on page A3 should have said Dr. Reino Puumala had his practice upstairs in 1937. We regret the error.
  • In the May 5 story “Council meeting draws union support,” a quote from Barb Wyman was partially incorrect. The entire quote follows: “Some of us have the option to take it to every single step up to and including a strike, the police department cannot do that. They don’t have that option.”
    • Explore related topics:NewsCorrections
    Advertisement
    randomness