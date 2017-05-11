Anatomy students hold blood drive

Organized by CHS anatomy students, the blood drive will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 at Cloquet High School. The morning of the blood drive there will be a pancake breakfast, while snacks and drinks will be offered during the donation.

If you are interested in donating or would like more information, contact Tim Anderson as soon as possible at tanders1@isd94.org or 218-879-3393, ext 1004.