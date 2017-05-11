Stamp Out Hunger food drive is Saturday

People are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag — cloth or plastic — containing non-perishable, non-expired foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, peanut butter, rice or cereal, next to their mailbox before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Letter carriers and volunteers will collect these food donations on Saturday as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to local food agencies.

Hunger affects people around our region, including children, senior citizens, homeless, single parents, and veterans. Pantry shelves that are filled up through the winter-holiday generosity often are bare by late spring. And, with most school meal programs suspended during summer months, children must find alternate sources of nutrition.

Letter carriers will take that food to local food shelves.

People who have questions about the drive in their area can ask their letter carrier, contact their local post office, or go to nalc.org/food, facebook.com/StampOutHunger or twitter.com/StampOutHunger.