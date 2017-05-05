Legion building sold, Post still here

After discussing it for many years, Post members decided at their monthly meeting in December to put the building up for sale. The building was listed in February and an offer was made in March. The building was officially sold Tuesday, May 2, to D&S Pizza, which owns a Domino's Pizza franchise.

"It's always a sad affair," said Wirtanen, adding that it is a relief to finally have it done.

The Legion had occupied this building since 1995 after moving several times over the years.

The move was made purely because of finances. Wirtanen explained that the dropping number of Cloquet Post members combined with keeping the bar operating meant the Legion had to make tough choices in the last few years. They were not able to sponsor as many of the activities and events that they had been doing in the community, such as American Legion baseball.

Leo Grochow, a 65-year member of the American Legion, was a cook in the U.S. Army from 1950-1953. He moved to Cloquet in 1978 and was a cook at the last location of the American Legion (when it was on the current Applebee's site). Grochow is in charge of the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard.

He agreed with Wirtanen about the financial strain owning the building had caused on the Post and the limitations it had put on sponsorships.

"The bars not making money," said Grochow matter of factly. "People don't drink as much as they used to."

The Legion is a closed bar, which means only members and their guests can drink there.

Both men also agreed it was very difficult to get younger veterans to join the Legion.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities, the Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans after World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States, according to the American Legion website.

The Cloquet Post has 253 active members and 400 members total.

The next fundraiser the Post members will offer, in cooperation with the Cloquet VFW, will be manning the B&B Wagon to feed volunteers at the Duluth Air Show June 3-4. Anybody interested in volunteering to work can call Rick Mackey at 218-269-7178.

There was a work party to clean the building Wednesday morning and there will be another opportunity to help May 16 and 18 for the auction set-up and take-down at the American Legion building. The auction will be held May 20 and the building needs to be cleared by May 30.

Wirtanen said Post members will hold their next meeting at the Cloquet VFW on May 23. On Tuesday, the Cloquet City Council also approved veteran use of the Cloquet Senior Center at cost, provided the organization books the center in advance.

The Cloquet American Legion sponsors an annual fishing trip for veterans, sends high school boys and girls to state to learn about how the government works, sponsors honor flights, Legion baseball and, of course, promotes the new Veterans Wall in Cloquet.