Beds now available for spring planting
After two years of planning and a lot of hard work, the efforts of many volunteers have finally come to fruition.
The Cloquet Community Garden will celebrate with an Open House from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1000 Washington Ave., and the community is invited.
With land donated by Zion, the partnership of community members and nonprofit agencies has yielded a community garden and plots are ready to be planted by interested residents. There are also raised beds for people with limited accessibility.
"We are really excited about this project," said Carlton County United Way Executive Director, Ali Bilden Camps.
The mission of the garden is to provide space in the Cloquet area for growth of community, mind, body and food.