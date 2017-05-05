Public meeting set for Moose Lake road projects
MnDOT and the city of Moose Lake are holding a public information meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Moose Lake City Hall, 412-4th St., to bring area residents and businesses up to date on local road projects planned for this summer.
Work is set to begin in late May on the Moose Lake Area road project. The project will provide a number of significant improvements to Highways 73, 27 and 289 through Moose Lake as well as adjacent roadways. The project is set to begin in late May and be complete in October.
MnDOT plans to conduct weekly project update meetings once construction begins.