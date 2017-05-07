I-35 bridge project at Highway 61 starts Monday

On Wednesday, May 31, the northbound lanes of I-35 at the project site will close. Motorists will be restricted to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes. This traffic configuration will remain in effect until just prior to Labor Day weekend. Traffic delays are expected during peak traffic times which are Thursdays and Fridays northbound and Sundays and Mondays southbound. The project is scheduled to be completed in late-September 2017.