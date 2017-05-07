I-35 bridge project at Highway 61 starts Monday
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that motorists traveling on northbound I-35 at the junction of Highway 61 in northern Carlton County will be restricted to a single lane as a bridge reconstruction project begins Monday, May 8. The lane closures are necessary for crews to construct traffic cross-overs. All lanes will reopen for peak traffic flow times on weekends.
On Wednesday, May 31, the northbound lanes of I-35 at the project site will close. Motorists will be restricted to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes. This traffic configuration will remain in effect until just prior to Labor Day weekend. Traffic delays are expected during peak traffic times which are Thursdays and Fridays northbound and Sundays and Mondays southbound. The project is scheduled to be completed in late-September 2017.