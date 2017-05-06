Ruby’s Pantry to open Cromwell location
Ruby’s Pantry, together with Tamarack Free Lutheran Church/Church of Christ, will begin distributing food on the second Thursday of each month at the Cromwell Park Pavilion, 5577 Cromwell Park Dr., Cromwell. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with distribution from 10-11:30 a.m. For local information, call Barb Dahl at 218-644-3691 or Nancy Staudinger at 218-426-5156.
Ruby’s Pantry is a faith-based non-profit organization that distributes corporate surplus food items across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ruby’s Pantry comes to Cloquet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Cloquet Armory.
There are no income or residency guidelines to attend a Ruby’s Pantry distribution, although participants do have to pay $20 and bring two large boxes or laundry baskets to carry their food in.