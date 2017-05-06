Ruby’s Pantry to open Cromwell location

Ruby’s Pantry is a faith-based non-profit organization that distributes corporate surplus food items across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ruby’s Pantry comes to Cloquet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Cloquet Armory.

There are no income or residency guidelines to attend a Ruby’s Pantry distribution, although participants do have to pay $20 and bring two large boxes or laundry baskets to carry their food in.