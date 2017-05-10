Labovitz awards local winners
Two Carlton County businesses were among the top award winners at the 25th annual Joel Labovitz Entrepreneurial Success Awards April 26.
The Carlton County businesses that won included:
- Environmentally Engaged Entrepreneur: Yker Acres of Carlton — Sara and Matt Weik. Yker Acres annually produces more than 80,000 pounds of pork while growing 75 percent of its own feed. The company, which will install solar power this summer, has its pork featured at Duluth restaurants and grocers, and through direct sales. Yker Acres has won several awards, including the 2016 Mpls/St. Paul Magazine “Best Pork Chop.”
- Generations of Success Award: L&M Fleet Supply Co. of Grand Rapids (with a store in Cloquet) — Erik Andersen, Del Matteson and Shawn Matteson. Now managed by its third generation of owners, L&M Fleet Supply is an established, general merchandise retailer with a history of steadily growing its store size and numbers. With a corporate office in Grand Rapids and nine locations in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, the company employs more than 650 people. L&M not only competes strongly against national big-box retailers, it continues to successfully go against statistics that say fewer than 1 percent of all businesses reach a third generation, let alone stay in the same family.