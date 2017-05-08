Museum to offer Carlton County history class

Museum Director Rachael Martin will conduct the classes based on archival materials from the historical society's collection. This class includes no tests, no homework, no grades, just an interest in learning more about the county's people and places and a willingness to share. Refreshments will be served. The museum is handicapped accessible.

The course fee is $25 for all five classes. Register by calling CCHS at 218-879-1938. Class size is limited.