Museum to offer Carlton County history class
The Carlton County Historical Society will offer a five-week class on Carlton County history from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday mornings starting May 30 and continuing until June 27 at its museum at 406 Cloquet Ave.
Museum Director Rachael Martin will conduct the classes based on archival materials from the historical society's collection. This class includes no tests, no homework, no grades, just an interest in learning more about the county's people and places and a willingness to share. Refreshments will be served. The museum is handicapped accessible.
The course fee is $25 for all five classes. Register by calling CCHS at 218-879-1938. Class size is limited.