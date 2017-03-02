Pet of the Week

Tundra was found by a passerby on Highway 33 in Cloquet, half frozen and precariously close to death, and quickly brought to the Friends of Animals shelter where she was treated for hypothermia. She is an 8- to 10-year-old orange female tabby with short hair. She is spayed, micro chipped, and up to date on shots. This very sweet, intelligent cat will bring more cheer to your life than you can imagine. She loves to gaze out the window and give you kisses. She will curl up on your lap, if only for a little while, and she seems to love kids and is curious of other cats. For more information, call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655 or visit foaonline.org.