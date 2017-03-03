Free IRS tax file service and guide available

The IRS Free File service makes brand-name tax software products and electronic filing available to most taxpayers for free. Some products offer both free federal and free state return preparation.

Taxpayers have the option to prepare their return at any time and schedule a tax payment as late as the April 18 deadline. Through a partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, a group of 12 leading tax software companies makes their branded products available for free. Since 2003, more than 49 million people have used IRS Free File, saving $1.4 billion based on a conservative $30 fee estimate.

Anyone who earned $64,000 or less last year qualifies to choose from among 12 software products. Those earning more than $64,000 can use IRS Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms.