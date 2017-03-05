As Deputy County Administrator, Fritsinger will be responsible for budget oversight, enterprise management systems and governance policies.

Fitsinger's appointment still requires St. Louis County Board approval, which is expected to take place at the March 14 meeting. He will begin working for the county on April 3.

St. Louis County employs more than 1,700 people to serve its 200,000 residents spread across 7,000 square miles.

Editor’s note: Look for a more in-depth story on Fritsinger in a future issue of the Pine Journal.