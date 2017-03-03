It’s all about facial hair (and snowmobiles) in Mahtowa

The categories are: Moustache, Partial Beard, Full Beard, and Trend Beard.

The judging criteria: 25 percent on length, 25 percent on fullness, 25 percent on style and sophistication, and 25 percent on general manliness (or something like that).

The contest is held in conjunction with the annual Vintage Snowmobile chat, expo and swap meet, also held at TJ’s. There will be prizes for the snowmobiles in the following categories: Best Original, Best Restored Original, Best Restored Custom, People’s Choice, Best Race Sled, Best Relic Sled, Best of Show, and Best Runnable Junk Pile.

There will be food and beverages available, including free samples from Moose Lake Brewing in the TJ’s liquor department.