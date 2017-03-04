Cloquet City Council landfill vote cancelled … again

“At this time I’m not sure when they will be on [the agenda again],” Cottingham said. An email from SKB Site Manager Kyle Backstrom noted that the company intends to revisit the request between now and early summer after further educating elected officials on the importance of the requests and how it will benefit the community.

SKB Environmental had requested two conditional use permit amendments: one to allow the landfill to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week with the flexibility to expand hours even more for specific projects, and the second to eliminate the existing 20 percent cap on paper sludge and allow the landfill to accept the sludge on a 24-hour basis. The cap on paper sludge volume was part of the original conditional use permit granted to the landfill 's previous owners specifically because the addition of more paper waste would likely produce gases, which would require venting to be put in place to avoid possible explosions and odor. Both requests were opposed by neighbors. On Jan. 10, members of the Cloquet Planning Commission voted (4-1 and 3-2, respectively) to recommend the Cloquet City Council grant the requests; in this case, the Planning Commission was acting only as an advisory body.