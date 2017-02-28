Conservation Corps has summer service jobs for ages 18 to 25
According to central Minnesota district manager Dorian Hasselmann, Conservation Corps provides hands-on environmental stewardship and service-learning opportunities to young adults from diverse backgrounds while accomplishing conservation, natural resource management and emergency response work. AmeriCorps is a real-life education and work experience. Members will learn teamwork and leadership, gain technical skills and earn certifications in habitat restoration. They also will get the personal satisfaction of taking on challenges and seeing results.
“Practically speaking, these are fun and challenging opportunities that give young people a chance to demonstrate creativity and responsibility they can leverage as they move along their career paths,” said Eric Antonson, Conservation Corps’ senior director of programs. “But I’m sure most of our program alumni will tell you the real reward was the chance to establish relationships and contribute to something that made the world a better place for everyone.”
Open to those aged 18 to 25, most of the summer AmeriCorps opportunities begin in late May and end in mid-August or early September. Some continue later into the year. Position descriptions, locations and an application are available at conservationcorps.org/apply.