Barn photo exhibit reception and program

The exhibit features historic photos of Carlton County barns, many now gone, as well as current barn photos taken by the CCHS Barn Photo committee volunteers. Committee members will be present to discuss the progress of the committee and its goal to photograph all the barns of Carlton County before they deteriorate. A powerpoint program will be shown at 1 p.m. to give background on forming a committee, and show additional images of recently photographed Carlton County barns.

Refreshments will be served. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and CCHS members. The museum is handicapped accessible. For more, call 218-879-1938.