Basic Computer Training Offered to Seniors

The Senior Surf Day class will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday, March 3, in the Computer Lab at the Cloquet Public Library, 320 14th St. The Senior Surf Day classes are sponsored the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.

To register, please call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433. Registration is required to ensure adequate space and materials.

The Senior LinkAge Line is a Link to a Local Aging Expert and intended to provide seniors with the simplicity of getting connected and getting answers to many topics and issues.

The Arrowhead Regional Development Commission is a regional comprehensive planning and development agency serving the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis in Northeast Minnesota.