Dance to the music of the Esko Jazz Bands

Dance fans and music lovers should head to the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center Saturday to dance the night away (well, from 6-9 p.m. anyway). Touted as a “Big Band Dance at the R.I. Bong, featuring the Esko Jazz bands,” tickets are $5 per person with a $25 family cap and will be sold at the door. Samantha Weller of the UMD Duluth Swing Dancing Club will offer dancing instructions, while Esko students provide the music under the direction of Rich Mowers, Esko Band instructor. Snacks and soda will be available for purchase at the historical center, located at 305 Harbor View Parkway in Superior, Wis. Proceeds will go to help the Esko music programs.