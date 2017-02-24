Old MacDonald had a banjo?

Folk musician Paul Imholte plays the part of Old MacDonald as he sings original and classic children’s songs. During the show Paul will play fiddle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, autoharp, cello, harmonica, spoons, jaw harp, and, of course, banjo. Children and adults alike will leave the show singing and enjoying this energetic program

This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.