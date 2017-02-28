Farmers Union sponsors wolf forum

The Carlton County Farmers Union is sponsoring a wolf informational meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3 at Gampers just south of Moose Lake on Old Highway 61. Attendees will hear updates on wolf issues as well as information from the Congressional delegation, federal and state agencies, as well as area legislators. There is no charge.

For further information contact Mark Thell at 218-851-7718 or Wayne Boettcher 612-802-3124