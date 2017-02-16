Body found in wooded area of Cloquet, no foul play suspected

Three elementary school-aged boys discovered the man, who they initially thought was still alive and possibly intoxicated. They told a nearby homeowner, who discovered the man was deceased. The boys had been out searching for a lost dog when they spotted the body.

Cloquet Police Chief Steve Stracek said there was no sign of foul play and the preliminary autopsy report came back with no indications of any kind of assault. They are still awaiting toxicology results and the investigation is still open.

“At this point it appears he was by himself,” Stracek said. “We followed his single set of footprints for quite a distance.”

Stracek added they think the man’s body was only there for one or two days, based on the condition of the body and the weather. The police are not releasing his name yet, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Stracek said they aren’t ruling anything out yet, but his best guess is that the man died of natural causes.

“It’s an unusual case, but I wouldn’t call it suspicious,” Stracek said Thursday. The man is a resident of the Cloquet area, he said.