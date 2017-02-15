Man dies after I-35 on-ramp accident in Cloquet

Schultz was driving a 2006 Ford pickup and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Schultz was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the MSP report.

With the truck lodged in the grove of pine trees, Cloquet Area Fire District personnel called for extra chain saws from the Carlton Fire Department to help them reach the driver, which they did from the frontage road alongside I-35.

"We needed some additional manpower too," CAFD Chief Kevin Schroeder said, adding that the vehicle was basically buried in the trees, some of which had also fallen on top of the truck.

"The guys literally had to lumberjack their way in there," he said, noting that Schultz died later at the hospital.

The Cloquet Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Carlton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Schroeder urged people to take extra care when driving in winter, and slow down.

"People need to drive for the conditions and remember that not all ice is visible," he said. "There are sometimes that the pavement appears dry and it's still slippery underneath."