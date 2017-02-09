Attend ‘Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’ meeting today

This community-led program was established to serve and support service members of any branch, veterans of any age and their families in order to unite and synchronize community support efforts. Carlton County and the city of Cloquet were officially proclaimed a Yellow Ribbon Network by the state of Minnesota on May 26, 2014.

The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Feb. 9) at the Cloquet Armory, 801 Highway 33 South.