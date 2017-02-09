Facts About Fire

Fire is Fast

There is very little time! In less than 30 seconds, a small flame can get completely out of control and turn into a major fire. It only takes minutes for thick black smoke to fill a house. In minutes, a house can be engulfed in flames. If you wake up to a fire, you won't have time to grab valuables because fire spreads too quickly and the smoke is too thick. There is only time to escape.

Fire is Dark

Fire isn't bright, it's pitch black. Fire starts bright, but quickly produces black smoke and complete darkness. If you wake up to a fire you may be blinded, disoriented and unable to find your way around the home you've lived in for years.

Fire is Hot

Heat is more threatening than flames. A fire's heat alone can kill. Room temperatures in a fire can be 100 degrees at floor level and rise to 600 degrees at eye level. Inhaling this hot air will scorch your lungs. This heat can melt clothes to your skin. In five minutes a room can get so hot that everything in it ignites at once: this is called flashover.

Fire is Deadly

Smoke and toxic gases kill more people than flames do. Fire uses up the oxygen you need and produces smoke and poisonous gases that kill. Breathing even small amounts of smoke and toxic gases can make you drowsy, disoriented and short of breath. The odorless, colorless fumes can lull you into a deep sleep before the flames reach your door. You may not wake up in time to escape.

The Bottom Line

With busy lives not everyone thinks about the importance working smoke alarms and having a home escape plan. Taking a few minutes every month to test your smoke alarms to make sure they work could mean life or death if a fire occurs in your home. Having working smoke alarms that are 10 years old or less cuts the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

It is also important to create and practice a home escape plan twice a year. Fire can spread quickly throughout a home, leaving as little as two minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Having everyone in the home plan and practicing a home escape plan is an important element of home fire safety.

The Cloquet Area Fire Department offers home safety visits that include free smoke alarms and CO detectors along with installation and some home safety tips to help prevent home fires. As firefighters, our main goal will always be to protect the community we serve. We will always be prepared for an emergency but we also want be proactive and try to prevent fires if we can.

Contact Captain Sarah Buhs at 218-499-4258 to find out more about home safety visits.