MNsure offers extended hours as special enrollment deadline nears
ST. PAUL, Minn.— In order give Minnesotans additional time to purchase health insurance, MNsure announced a one-week special enrollment period (SEP) that began on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 and will be ending this Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at midnight. Health insurance purchased during this SEP is effective March 1, 2017.
“Anyone looking for more information about enrolling during our special enrollment period should call our contact center or visit mnsure.org,” said CEO Allison O'Toole. “MNsure stands ready to help Minnesotans during these last three days.”
MNsure is providing extended contact center hours for those that may have last minute questions:
- Monday, 2/6: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, 2/7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, 2/8: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The 2017 open enrollment period began on November 1, 2016, and ends on January 31, 2017. Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year round. As of February 2016, 96 percent of Minnesotans have health coverage—the highest percentage in state history. MNsure has already enrolled more than 100,000 Minnesotans into private health plan coverage.