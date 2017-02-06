“Anyone looking for more information about enrolling during our special enrollment period should call our contact center or visit mnsure.org,” said CEO Allison O'Toole. “MNsure stands ready to help Minnesotans during these last three days.”

MNsure is providing extended contact center hours for those that may have last minute questions:

Monday, 2/6: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, 2/7: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 2/8: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2017 open enrollment period began on November 1, 2016, and ends on January 31, 2017. Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year round. As of February 2016, 96 percent of Minnesotans have health coverage—the highest percentage in state history. MNsure has already enrolled more than 100,000 Minnesotans into private health plan coverage.