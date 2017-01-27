Department of Revenue offers tips for filing income taxes

The department offers tips to income tax filers as they prepare to file their taxes:

E-file and choose direct deposit. Electronically filing your return and choosing direct deposit for your refund is the most secure and convenient way to file your taxes and get your refund. Visit www.revenue.state.mn.us (the Minnesota Department of Revenue website) to learn more.

Enter your name, and any dependent’s names, exactly as they appear on Social Security cards. Double-check bank routing and account numbers used on tax forms for direct deposit. Incorrect information on tax forms can result in refund delays.

If you do file on paper, do not staple or use paper clips on your paper return. Staples and paperclips on tax returns need to be removed by hand and can slow down processing.

If you move after filing your return, contact the IRS right away. That way anything sent to you will reach you, such as refund checks or requests for more information. Do this even when requesting a direct deposit. Call 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free) to change your address.

File your return by the April 18, 2017 due date, even if you owe more than you can pay. Pay as much as you can by the due date and set up a payment agreement for the remaining balance. Acting quickly can help to minimize any late payment penalties.