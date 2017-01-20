According to the press release from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle accident at 7:24 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 on Carlton Road (also known as County Highway 3/14th Street) just east of the railroad tracks that cross in front of the Cloquet/Duluth KOA campground. Icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the accident, which occurred when a 47-year-old woman from Esko lost control of her steering and collided head-on with a second vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Cloquet woman. The 11-year-old, who was a passenger in the car driven by the Esko woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 15-year-old boy also traveling with the Esko woman was unharmed, Lt. Rick Lake told the News Tribune. The Cloquet woman was traveling alone.

The girl was a student at South Terrace Elementary School in Carlton.

“We are very sad about the loss of a student and have brought in several different counselors to support our staff and students through this difficult shock and tragedy,” Carlton Superintendent Gwen Carman told the Duluth News Tribune this morning.

School was already in session and notification throughout the building was “ongoing,” Carman added.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash and no names have been released. Usually law enforcement waits until family members have been informed before releasing the name of accident victim.

Freezing rain was reported in the area Friday morning, and road conditions were a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The Cloquet Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.

<i>The Duluth News Tribune contributed to this story. </i>