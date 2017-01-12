Pet of the Week: Norton

Norton is a very sweet cat, super affectionate and has the goofiest personality. When he is excited he jumps around and spins in circles! He enjoys playing with other cats because he loves to wrestle. Norton is around 3-5 years old and still has a kitten-like personality and energy. He adores children and has a soft, fluffy coat of fur and cool markings. Please consider giving this handsome boy the loving home he deserves. If you would like more information or have questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655!