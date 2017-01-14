The decision to build both an elementary and high school in one building will save costs by eliminating double services such as food services, two kitchens and two nurses.

The new school is similar in size to the current one with many new updates and is laid out on one level.

“For us to have [pre-kindergarten through 12th grade] in one facility is a very efficient way for us to do it,” said Indihar. “Actually, we like having the younger kids with the older kids; they help us a lot.”

He’s still amazed that construction is actually happening after the slow start to get the project off of the ground.

The 2012 flood damaged an already old school building, adding a sense of urgency to the issue of building a new K-12 school on higher land already owned by the district. After several referendums failed to pass, the state legislature voted to have the state cover 60 percent of the $34.7 million cost if voters in the Moose Lake School District approved a new school (because the tax base there is heavily impacted by the state prison and Minnesota Sex Offenders Treatment Program, which don't pay local taxes). Not surprisingly, the next referendum passed in November 2014.

The school project began in the summer of 2015 with a ground-breaking ceremony, followed by the big equipment appearing at the site in the fall.

In February 2016 the walls began to go up and construction has continued to go smoothly into 2017.

“Things have been going fairly well,” Indihar said in a pleased voice, noting that if a snag does appear, it is quickly worked out.

The high school area is almost finished, while workers are currently putting insulation and sheetrock in the elementary and early childhood classrooms.

The new 138,000-square-foot school has two wings extending from a central core area that includes administrative officers, the auditorium, a student commons area, two gymnasiums (the larger one can be split to make two smaller gyms), plus art, science and industrial-technology rooms along with the kitchen. The high school wing extends out to the south side, while a two-pronged wing juts out toward the north side: one branch for Early Childhood and Family Education (ECFE) and the other branch for elementary-school classrooms. Areas for outdoor play surround the northern wing, while a parking lot sits in front of the high school wing. Each wing has its own circular library.

The main central entrance to the school will be open until 8:30 a.m. After that the middle doors will be locked and the only way to enter the school will either be through the high school office on the right or the elementary office on the left.

The school logo, a large moose head, will be outlined in the entryway on the floor with swooshes under it. The moose will be filled in with agates, Indihar said. Both the moose and agate themes will be used throughout the building.

The entry of both the high school and elementary school will be made of terrazzo, a low maintenance flooring made of a type of concrete, which is used in the current school building. Indihar said it has held up very well over the years.

Wallpaper that looks like slices of an agate decorate several of the office walls.

Many of the high school classrooms are painted and Rebel blue lockers line hallways. The classroom sizes for the high school are a little larger than the current rooms, while the elementary classrooms are similar in size to their current ones. Smart boards and sound systems are being installed in the classrooms.

One of the things Indihar is excited about is the amount of natural light in the new building. The round library has skylights as well as large windows. Indihar has mosaic tiles left over from the current school that will be incorporated into the new school in the form of benches in the libraries at both elementary and high school.

The large gym has created a bit of discussion, according to Indihar. Some community members expected the blue and red colors associated with the Rebel sports teams (which combine with Willow River) to be used in the gym. However, Moose Lake school logo colors are blue and brown, and so there is a wide blue stripe towards the top of the light tan walls and dark brown geometric-looking designs painted from ceiling to floor on two of the walls.

Keeping with the moose and agate theme, the geometric design is literally a moose chromosome, the superintendent said.

Games can be viewed through large windows if a parent or spectator chooses not to be in the gym area, similar to a lobby area of a hockey arena. When a class is in session, the windows can be blacked out with the flip of a switch to create privacy.

Later red banners will be hung in the gym as one of the finishing touches.

The commons area will have a large wood feature wall that will also showcase a moose. The commons area will have a variety of seating areas to create a less institutional look than what is traditionally associated with school lunch areas.

The high school rooms are waiting for heating, cabinets and furniture, then they will be done. Indihar anticipates that the school will be completed in March or April, then the fun begins.

The cross country students will carry the flag from the current school to the new school during a ceremonial move for the students at 1 p.m. June 1.

The teachers will be boxing up supplies to prepare for the move to the new school starting the second week of June.

Leftover furniture from the old school will be auctioned off after the move and the old building will be put up for sale.

The grand opening for the community will go from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 31 with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. and tours offered every 15 minutes.