Twin Ports invites all to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
For more than 25 years the Twin Ports community has celebrated the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday by providing five days worth of events that honor the life of this civil rights leader. The MLK, Jr. Planning Committee members invited everyone in the Twin Ports and surrounding communities to be a part of these free, family-friendly, exciting, educational, and inspiring events.
A listing of events for MLK Day, Monday, Jan. 16, follows:
Free Community Breakfast & Program at 7 a.m. at First Methodist Church (CopperTop Church) at 230 E. Skyline Pkwy, Duluth
Community March at 10:45 a.m. at Washington Center (Lake Avenue and 4th Street, Duluth)
Community Rally at 11:45 a.m. at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center's Symphony Hall (350 Harbor Dr.) with free parking.
Labor Movie/Film Screening at 7 p.m. at Labor Temple (2002 London Road, Duluth).