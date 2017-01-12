‘Collectibles and more’ sale at museum

The sale includes historic Mountie calendars from the Northwest Paper Company and Potlatch, linens, books, magazines, sheet music, photographs, picture frames, posters, banners and other collectibles. In addition, rummage sale items such as office furniture, kitchen items, scrap lumber and metal, and numerous household oddities will be on sale.

Coffee and refreshments will be available during the sale. Regular admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and Carlton County Historical Society members. The museum is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 218-879-1938.