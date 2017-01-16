Give Kids a Smile offers free dental care Feb. 3-4

Appointments can be booked now. Locating a clinic with open appointments is as easy as calling United Way 211 (just dial 2-1-1) or by visiting mndental.org. Appointments can then be scheduled directly with the dental office.

Patients must be 18 years or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dentists will be providing free exams, fillings and sealants. Specific services provided at each location will be outlined when an appointment is scheduled.

“Minnesota dentists know every child deserves a winning smile,” said Dr. Kevin Dens, president of the Minnesota Dental Association and a practicing dentist in Baxter, Minnesota. “There is so much unmet need for dental treatment in Minnesota.”