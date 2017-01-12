Winter weather closes interstate briefly on Tuesday

Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the Minnesota State Patrol said multiple vehicles were on the ditch on both sides of the road near Sturgeon Lake. Authorities closed the northbound lanes for about 45 minutes so all the vehicles could be removed. No serious injuries were reported; the number of vehicles involved was not immediately available.

There were numerous other accidents on area roads and highways throughout the afternoon Tuesday, and Cloquet police issued a warning that roads were “extremely slick.”

The weather also caused some cancellations. Two Carlton County high school basketball games were canceled because of the poor driving conditions Tuesday: the Cloquet boys game in Pine City, Carlton boys and girls games in Silver Bay and the Barnum versus Hibbing boys basketball game in Barnum.