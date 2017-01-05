Man dies in crash near Esko
A 54-year-old Hermantown man died after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck near Esko on Thursday afternoon.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was transported via ambulance from the scene on North Cloquet Road East near Ikola Road to Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet, where he later died. The man’s name wasn’t released Thursday night pending notification of his family.
Authorities said the man’s vehicle was westbound on North Cloquet Road East near Ikola Road shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when it crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old Pine City man. The 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office reported that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Esko Volunteer Fire Department and Cloquet Area Fire District responded to the scene.