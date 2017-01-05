Man dies in crash near Esko

Authorities said the man’s vehicle was westbound on North Cloquet Road East near Ikola Road shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday when it crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old Pine City man. The 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office reported that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Esko Volunteer Fire Department and Cloquet Area Fire District responded to the scene.