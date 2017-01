This sweet girl of 3-5 years is Nadia. She arrived at FOA as a stray and gave birth to six kittens shortly after she arrived. Nadia has been here for quite some time raising her babies and is finally happy to have a window sill of her own and so much space to roam. Please come meet this girl and give her the best forever home because she sure deserves it! If you would like more information or have questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.