State Capitol reopens to public

Guided tours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Tour guides will lead visitors through the building showcasing the renovation effort and providing an overview of Capitol history, art, architecture and state government. Tours are free with a suggested donation of $5. Advance registration is not necessary.

Explore more of the Capitol with the newly launched website, www.mnhs.org/capitol.