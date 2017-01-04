State Capitol reopens to public
The Minnesota State Capitol reopens to the public Jan. 3, 2017 after a three and a half year, $310 million restoration project. Members of the public and the media are encouraged to visit the Capitol and take a tour. Check in at the new MNHS information desk.
Guided tours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Tour guides will lead visitors through the building showcasing the renovation effort and providing an overview of Capitol history, art, architecture and state government. Tours are free with a suggested donation of $5. Advance registration is not necessary.
Explore more of the Capitol with the newly launched website, www.mnhs.org/capitol.