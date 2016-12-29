Man in serious condition following crash in Scanlon

Joshua Immerfall was a passenger when the Ford Taurus he was traveling in was struck broadside on Minnesota Highway 45 at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a news release.

Immerfall was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, which reported his condition as serious Thursday morning.

Melissa Mundell, 27, of Cloquet was driving the Taurus north on Highway 45 and was attempting to left into the Park and Ride parking lot at the junction of Interstate 35 when her vehicle was struck by a 2014 Mazda Tribute driven by Jonathan Becker, 26, of Cloquet, the State Patrol news release said.

Becker was traveling south on Highway 45 and also had a passenger in the car, Hadley Randall, 23, of Saginaw.

Randall and Mundell were transported to St. Luke's hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Becker was not injured in the crash. The portion of Highway 45 in Scanlon under the I35 bridge was closed to traffic for nearly an hour Wednesday evening following the accident.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.