Friends of Animals named Best Animal Rescue Shelter in Minnesota

According to Executive Director Kim Parmeter, the shelter was nominated not because of the physical facility, but because of the excellent customer service, animal care knowledge and compassionate treatment of the animals in their care.

“Someone who adopted an animal from our shelter thought so much of her experience that she sought out this opportunity to nominate us,” said Parmeter. “That’s as good as it gets!”

Friends of Animals’ mission is to save, secure and enrich the lives of lost, neglected, abused and abandoned animals in Carlton County through compassionate and understanding care in a safe have until a permanent and loving home can be found for them.

By the numbers, to date in 2016: 792 animals were brought to Friends of Animals.

-111 were surrendered,

-549 were strays

-158 were returned to their owner

-547 animals were placed in their forever home.

Official Best Of (OBO) provides TV and web viewers with the official best places to visit in America. Official Best Of solicits nominations for "Best Of" selections on their web site www.officialbestof.com . Their researchers then scour print and online travel resources, consult with local Convention & Visitors Bureaus, Chambers of Commerce and other experts in the field to determine which nominees or researched attractions will be named as a "best of". Each destination is then contacted to inform them of their awarded title. Once the nominee accepts the awarded “Best of” title and agrees to be featured, OBO arranges the production. After all features are produced, they are compiled into a television program which airs on a major TV network in each state. Features have aired on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and The Discovery Channel. Additionally, each individual feature is available to view online at www.officialbestof.com.

Readers can view the video (featuring recently retired director Cindy Haglin) by clicking on or pasting this link into your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMEPEX6PxuI.

Friends of Animals will be moving to their new shelter in May of 2017 at the corner of 10th Street and Avenue B in Cloquet. The facility will double their current square footage and accommodate more animals, more meet and greet rooms, an education room and a surgical suite.

Friends of Animals is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Donations to the society may be made online www.foaonline.org, in person at the shelter or mailed to: Friends of Animals; 1418 Highway 33 S; Cloquet, MN 55720.