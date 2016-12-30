Got Swedish ancestors?

After the major success of Allt för Sverige - Great Swedish Adventure (The U.S. title of the show) are now casting for season 7 and are looking for people 19-70 years old. The application deadline is Feb. 11, 2017.

Americans will travel to Sweden and participate in an exciting television series. Chosen participants will compete in extreme cultural challenges to discover their rich and fascinating roots while trying to win the grand prize: meeting their Swedish relatives.

The Emmy winning “Allt för Sverige” will be shot and broadcast in Sweden and potentially other countries as well. This is an incredible “once in a lifetime” opportunity for someone to discover their ancestry and experience their rich and fascinating Swedish cultural heritage.