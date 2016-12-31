Twin Lakes Township recently acquired land on the Douglas Road, for the purposes of constructing a Town Hall. Twin Lakes Township has long been in need of a Town Hall for a variety of reasons. Currently board meetings, special meetings, and elections are held at a few different locations, requiring the need to work around other entities’ schedules. The township currently has very little storage space, so records and equipment are stored at the Carlton Fire Hall, at county facilities, or at the homes of board members. The township office is housed in the clerk’s home, so having a public building with an office would provide easier access for residents. As the township is in the preliminary planning stages, the town board would like to hear from its residents regarding some aspects of the Town Hall, and has therefore set up an online survey for public input. Answers to these questions will be considered by the town board during the planning process. The online survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/76S76JX. The link to the survey can be emailed to residents, just send your request to clerk@twinlakestownship.com.