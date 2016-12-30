Government offices close Monday for New Year’s public holiday
Cloquet City Hall, the post office and all Carlton County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Carlton County offices that will be closed include County Courthouse offices, County Transportation Department, Human Services, Public Health, Motor Vehicle License Bureau, Veterans Service Office, and the University of Minnesota Extension Service/Carlton County.
The Highway 210 Transfer Station will remain open Jan. 2.